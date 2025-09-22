2 Nigerians held for killing fellow Nigerian in Nalasopara

Mumbai: The Tulinj police in Nalasopara East on Sunday arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly killing another Nigerian national by smashing a bottle on his head following an argument in the early hours of the day. A third Nigerian national, who was accompanying the arrested accused, is absconding and a search is on to find him, police officers familiar with the case told HT. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the incident took place at Pragati Nagar, which is home to a large number of Nigerians. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the three accused – 50-year-old Ayula Babajide Bartholomew, 47-year-old Oghene Igere, and 50-year-old Odia Izu Peculiar – were standing near the Monu Grocery Shop in Pragati Nagar when another Nigerian national, 32-year-old Lucky Ikechkaw Uije, arrived there. The four Nigerians were talking among themselves when an argument broke out between them over a trivial matter, witnesses told the police. The witnesses could not understand their language and did not know what they were arguing about, they said.

“Soon, the argument took a violent turn, and two of the accused smashed a glass bottle on Uije’s head and assaulted him with sticks, causing him to bleed to death on the spot, witnesses told us,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The police reached the spot after being informed by the locals and arrested Bartholomew and Igere while Peculiar managed to flee from the scene.

“Based on the statements of witnesses, we registered a murder case against the three Nigerian nationals under sections 103 (2) and 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code. We suspect the accused were rival drug peddlers and were arguing about some business deal.” the officer from Tulinj police station said.