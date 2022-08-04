2 women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations; 1 arrested
In two separate incidents on the same day, two women were robbed in the subways of Seawoods and Turbhe railway stations. While Vashi GRP officials initially suspected the same gang to be involved in both the cases, the investigations revealed that the accused were different and also arrested the one involved in the Turbhe robbery.
In the first incident that occurred on Wednesday in the subway of Seawoods railway station, two robbers snatched a gold chain worth ₹1.15 lakh from a woman. On the same day, in another incident in the afternoon at the subway of Turbhe railway station, a robber took the mobile phone, headphones and hand purse of a woman and fled.
Geeta Patil (59), a resident of Darave village in Seawoods, arrived at the Seawoods railway station at around 7am to go to Juinagar. A robber tried to distract Patil by telling her that a paper had fallen from her hand. She ignored it and started climbing the stairs to the platform when the accused and his accomplice snatched her chain and fled.
Meanwhile, at around 1pm, a 21-year-old student from Koparkhairane who wanted to go to Seawoods for shopping was robbed of her purse and phone by an accused.
“When we learnt of both the incidents, we had passed on the message through wireless and the staff were kept on alert. One of our staff who received information about the accused in the Turbhe incident later traced him and nabbed him,” senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi Railway police station said.
The accused has been identified as Ramzan Mohammad Mandal (22), a resident of Turbhe and according to police, this was his first offence.
Maha CM Shinde unwell, Fadnavis meets bosses in Delhi ahead of cabinet expansion
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Thursday, reportedly for discussions with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to give final touches to the list of ministers to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde government. The current cabinet in the western state comprises only Shinde and his deputy, both of whom were sworn in on June 3a day after his former boss Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister.
Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for tricity folks
With Raksha Bandhan (August 11) just around the corner, if you're still wondering what to gift your sibling, tricity markets and small businesses have the perfect gift hampers lined up for you. From kids stationary hampers to baked treats baskets to phulkari or Punjabi jutti hampers, the options are limitless. These hampers start as low as Rs 199, which includes a Rakhi, roli-chawal, a Ganpati statue and a chocolate bar.
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease on the rise in Navi Mumbai
At least five out of every 100 cases in the OPDs across the hospitals in Navi Mumbai are found to be that of the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation health officer, HFMD could be often confused with monkeypox, chickenpox and measles, and hence has urged parents not to panic when they find the blisters on their child.
Couple from UP who kidnapped 3-month-old infant arrested, baby rescued: Cops
Rudrapur: Police arrested a couple from Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh and rescued a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from Kichha of Udham Singh Nagar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. During initial investigations, police learnt that Naina alias Jyoti is married to Suraj of Raju Nagla village under Baheri police station in Bareilly district and that Suraj worked as a cook at a roadside eatery in Anoopshahr of Bulandshahr district of UP.
11-year-old girl dies by suicide in Rabale
An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home. The Class 5 student was spotted by a neighbour through the window. The girl stayed with her parents, 14-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother who worked on daily wages. The family originally hails from Nepal.
