20-year-old man arrested for taking photos and videos of women in his society
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly taking photos and videos of several women in the Grant Road area. The police said that a woman found him suspiciously roaming around with his phone and confronted him. She later lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi police against him.
The police arrested Sarthak Borade, 20, a resident of Grant Road in South Mumbai and booked him under sections 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
The police said Borade used to follow women strolling on the society premises and took photos and videos of them.
“The woman who noticed this man’s behaviour since last year and finally confronted him. She saw that he had taken photos and videos of them,” said a police officer from Gamdevi police station.
The police said that the accused has been taking photos and videos of women’s private parts on his phone while they were on a walk.
“He has not uploaded the photos on social media and use to take it for fun but is claiming now he has mental problems,” said a police officer.
He also took photos and videos of the women when they came onto their home balcony, on the terrace and even in the passage.
“We have arrested the accused Borade and recovered the photos and videos from his phone. He is an HSC dropout and works with an architectural firm. We arrested him on Wednesday. He was granted bail by a court on Thursday,” said a police officer from Gamdevi police station.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics