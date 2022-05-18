2,250 police families to own BDD service quarters at ₹50 lakh
Mumbai Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide permanent houses to the families of police personnel living at the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls for almost half the cost of construction at ₹50 lakh.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting of the ongoing BDD Chawl redevelopment project. Following the meeting, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the state would give houses to the families of 2,250 police officers as a “special case” and that Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) would bear more than half of the cost.
After the redevelopment, 2,250 tenements occupied by the families of the policemen in service, retired or residing on the compassionate ground since January 1, 2011, would be entitled to 500 sq feet flats, provided they pay for the construction cost. In all, there are 2,900 service quarters at the BDD chawls at Naigaon, NM Joshi Marg at Lower Parel and Worli. Of them, 2,250 are eligible.
Awhad said that the construction cost for one flat is between ₹1.05 crore to ₹1.15 crore. “As a special case, the government had decided to provide them with the flats for ₹50 lakh. Mhada would bear the loss,” the minister said and added that police families have lived there for four or five decades and it would have been inhuman to make them leave. In turn, MHADA will construct 2,700 police quarters.
The work on the redevelopment started in August 2021 and the project is touted as the largest redevelopment project in Mumbai with 121 buildings in Worli, 42 in Naigaon and 32 at NM Joshi Marg. The project will rebuild 500 sq ft homes and would come up in a phased manner.
According to industry standards, the average construction cost in Mumbai is ₹3000 to ₹3500 per sq ft. “For projects with average amenities and low quality material, the construction cost is pegged at ₹3000 to ₹3500 per sq feet. It can go up to about ₹5,000 per sq ft on bigger projects,” said a Mumbai-based builder requesting anonymity.
Early detection, intervention key to help special kids: Experts
During a global online consultation on creating holistic support systems and enabling environments for children with disabilities, experts from India, Slovenia, UAE and USA stressed the importance of early detection and intervention. Institute for Career Studies, founder-director, Amrita Dass, spoke about empowering the kids with meaningful and fulfilling career choices. Suzana Drabik, project manager, International Center for Promotion of Enterprises, Slovenia, shared her perspective as a mother of a child with special needs.
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister. The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre, and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer
Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states. The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.
Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police. Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder. According to reports, the women's father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
