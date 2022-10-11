22-year-old leaves Mumbai with a new hand

Mumbai: Nearly two years after living in the city, Rahul Ahirwar (22), is set to return to his hometown in Haryana with a new hand. Ahirwar had lost both his hands in an accident in Haryana while working in an automobile factory in April 2019. It was through the internet that he came to know about the hand transplant programme at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, Parel, and decided to come to Mumbai.

He enrolled for a hand transplant in February 2021 and underwent a right-hand transplant after six months. Ahirwar’s hand transplant procedure was a first for a public-run hospital and the second in the city. Mumbai’s first such procedure — a bilateral hand transplant — was carried out on train accident victim Monika More in August 2020 at the privately-run Global Hospital.

While the transplant was successfully done, Ahirwar had to stay back in Mumbai for daily physiotherapy sessions.

“Post the accident in 2019, I was completely dependent on others. I can write again and operate computer, mobile phone,” said Ahirwar, who recently completed the MS-CIT course.

Ahirwar, who wants to become an IAS officer, had appeared for his Class XII board exam when he met with the accident. “I am grateful to KEM doctors and nurses that I can type on the computer again, get a certificate in MS-CIT and return home with the motivation to chase my dreams to become an IAS officer,” he said.

He said the hand transplant surgeon, Dr Vinita Puri, also helped him with a rented property in Chembur. He took the physiotherapy sessions there. “She said physiotherapy sessions are crucial to improve the functionality of my transplanted hand. Every day I used to come to the hospital for the sessions. She ensured my rent was paid and took good care of me,” said Ahirwar.

His family- elder brother and sister-in-law has been staying with him. “They have been my biggest support. My brother took up a job in a nearby general store. My father did a daily wage job to ensure my treatment continued,” said Ahirwar.