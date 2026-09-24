22-year-old man, 15-year-old brother killed after their speeding two-wheeler crashes into Colaba building wall

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man and his 15-year-old brother were killed after the two-wheeler they were riding crashed into a building wall near Afghan Church on Nanabhai Moosa Marg in Colaba early on Wednesday. Police said the elder brother, who was riding the two-wheeler, apparently lost control of the speeding vehicle before it first hit a road-sign pole and then crashed into the wall.

Mumbai, India. Sep 23, 2026 - Sumit Valmiki (22) and his younger brother Sanju Valmiki (15), residents of Cuffe Parade, died early Wednesday morning when their speeding bike crashed into the protective wall of a building in Navy Nagar. Mumbai, India. Sep, 23, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The deceased have been identified as Sumit Walmiki, 22, and his younger brother Sanju Walmiki, 15. Sumit worked in the housekeeping department of a private firm in Mumbai, while Sanju had dropped out of school and was not working.

According to police, the siblings had stepped out on a joyride early Wednesday morning and travelled to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where they had tea. The accident occurred while they were returning home to Ganesh Murti Nagar in Cuffe-Parade.

Police officials said Sumit was driving the two-wheeler, with Sanju riding pillion. While returning, the vehicle was allegedly speeding when Sumit lost control. The two-wheeler first hit a road-sign pole on the side of the road before crashing into the wall of a building along Nanabhai Moosa Marg.

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{{^usCountry}} Both brothers suffered severe injuries, particularly to their heads and faces. Some passersby alerted the police, following which a team from Colaba police station reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both brothers suffered severe injuries, particularly to their heads and faces. Some passersby alerted the police, following which a team from Colaba police station reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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“When our team visited the spot, they found the young men were bleeding profusely and immediately rushed them to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital near CSMT area where they were declared dead,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.

The officer said an accidental death report (ADR) had initially been registered at Colaba police station. Police were in the process of converting it into an FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Sumit.

The siblings lived with their mother and two sisters in Ganesh Murti Nagar. They also have two brothers, both of whom had recently shifted to New Delhi in search of work along with their father.