Mumbai: A 24-year-old man killed his live-in partner by slitting her throat with a knife on Thursday. The victim had refused to marry the man, who the police tracked down and arrested on Saturday. 24-year-old kills live-in partner for refusing to marry him

According to the Mira Road police, the accused, Samshuddin Mohammed Hafiz, was a chef in a five star hotel in Mumbai. He had fought with his girlfriend, Kareena Ali, 19, a singer at a bar in Dahisar, because she wanted them to focus on their careers before getting married.

Kareena’s brother, Imran Ali, told the police, “They were planning to get married soon, but my sister said that she wanted to earn money first and then get married.” He added that the couple had been in a relationship for two years and had been living together for a year in a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat.

Imran said that his sister and Hafiz had been fighting for the past week. According to the police, Hafiz accused Kareena of having an affair and threatened to leave her. When she did not object, he left the house and returned a few hours later when Imran and his cousin saw him fighting with Kareena and hitting her.

Imran told the police that they tried to intervene but Hafiz then began hitting them too. The fight escalated and Hafiz took out a knife and slit Kareena’s throat and fled. Imran rushed his sister to the hospital where she was declared dead. He then called the Mira Road police and filed a complaint.

The police have arrested Hafiz and booked him under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).