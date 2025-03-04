Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

24-yr-old booked after BMW crashes into coastal road barrier, no one injured

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 04, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The police said that since nobody was injured in the accident, they would give the accused, Rishabh Aneja, a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and allow him to go

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old Juhu resident was booked for rash driving after losing control of his speeding BMW and crashing it into the side barriers on the Mumbai Coastal Road near Worli on Sunday morning.

24-yr-old booked after BMW crashes into coastal road barrier, no one injured
24-yr-old booked after BMW crashes into coastal road barrier, no one injured

The police said that since nobody was injured in the accident, they would give the accused, Rishabh Aneja, a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and allow him to go.

In a video that went viral, Aneja’s BMW M340i is seen skidding while trying to overtake another car and then hitting the divider, before swerving over and crashing into the side barriers.

“Fortunately, neither Aneja suffered any injuries nor did he crash into other vehicles plying on the coastal road. The vehicle has suffered major damages as it was speeding,” said a police officer from the Worli police station.

Aneja told the police that he lost control of his car while overtaking an SUV. When he thought his car was going to crash into the divider, he tried to save himself and accidentally pulled more towards the left. Since the car was speeding, it immediately went towards the side barriers and crashed into it, added the police officer.

The police have registered a case against Aneja under sections 281 (rash driving), 285 (causing danger or obstruction in public way) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accident occurred just two months after two men, aged 19 and 22, were booked for racing on the coastal road, which resulted in one of their cars ramming into the wall of a tunnel. The incident sparked a crackdown on overspeeding and illegal racing on the newly opened coastal road. From February 13-17, authorities issued e-challans to nearly 600 vehicles. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also plans to install CCTV cameras equipped with speed tracking on the road.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On