MUMBAI: A 24-year-old Juhu resident was booked for rash driving after losing control of his speeding BMW and crashing it into the side barriers on the Mumbai Coastal Road near Worli on Sunday morning. 24-yr-old booked after BMW crashes into coastal road barrier, no one injured

The police said that since nobody was injured in the accident, they would give the accused, Rishabh Aneja, a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and allow him to go.

In a video that went viral, Aneja’s BMW M340i is seen skidding while trying to overtake another car and then hitting the divider, before swerving over and crashing into the side barriers.

“Fortunately, neither Aneja suffered any injuries nor did he crash into other vehicles plying on the coastal road. The vehicle has suffered major damages as it was speeding,” said a police officer from the Worli police station.

Aneja told the police that he lost control of his car while overtaking an SUV. When he thought his car was going to crash into the divider, he tried to save himself and accidentally pulled more towards the left. Since the car was speeding, it immediately went towards the side barriers and crashed into it, added the police officer.

The police have registered a case against Aneja under sections 281 (rash driving), 285 (causing danger or obstruction in public way) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accident occurred just two months after two men, aged 19 and 22, were booked for racing on the coastal road, which resulted in one of their cars ramming into the wall of a tunnel. The incident sparked a crackdown on overspeeding and illegal racing on the newly opened coastal road. From February 13-17, authorities issued e-challans to nearly 600 vehicles. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also plans to install CCTV cameras equipped with speed tracking on the road.