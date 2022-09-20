26-year-old arrested for murder of 20-year-old in Mumbra

The Mumbra police, on Tuesday, arrested a 26-year-old man for killing a 20-year-old man over past rivalry since the two resided in West Bengal.

The accused suspected the deceased had killed his younger brother in Bengal three years ago and fled the State.

The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the bushes in Paneripada, Mumbra, on Monday. The police reached the spot with a dog squad and forensic experts, and a manhunt was launched to find the accused.

Babasaheb Nikam, Investigation Officer, Mumbra police station, said, “We rushed to the spot and checked the shirt and pant pockets, and found one Aadhaar card and mobile phone. Thereafter, we formed a team and alerted local informers about the murder. We found that he was a labourer, identified as Mohammad Ittehad Abdul Vahid, who hailed from West Bengal and migrated to Mumbra for work.”

Based on technical intelligence and the deceased’s mobile phone, the police got details of all the persons who contacted him in the last few days. This led them to the accused, Sanif Aasu Sahi, who was detained from Bandra.

Nikam said, “During the interrogation, he revealed that on Sunday night, the accused and his friend, Zakir Shaikh, from Behrampada in Bandra came to Mumbra to meet the deceased. The three smoked cannabis and went to Paneripada, where Sanif allegedly cut his throat with a sharp weapon with the help of Zakir and dumped his body in the bushes and fled.”

Sahi suspected Vahid had killed his younger brother in West Bengal three years ago when they all resided in Bengal. Vahid allegedly committed the crime with seven people, according to Sahi.

Nikam added that Sahi would be produced in the Thane court while the search for Zakir is still on.