Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

26-yr-old man arrested for raping 15 women he met on matrimonial sites

ByMegha Sood
Feb 20, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The Waliv police in Vasai East on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man from Gujarat for raping more than 15 women he met on matrimonial websites in the past two and a half years, with the false assurance of marriage

MUMBAI: The Waliv police in Vasai East on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man from Gujarat for raping more than 15 women he met on matrimonial websites in the past two and a half years, with the false assurance of marriage. The police said Himanshu Yogeshbhai Panchal, a resident of Ahmedabad, had created a fake profile on the sites, posing as a Delhi crime branch officer attached to the cyber security division, to lure the women.

26-yr-old man arrested for raping 15 women he met on matrimonial sites
26-yr-old man arrested for raping 15 women he met on matrimonial sites

Panchal’s fake profile also mentioned that he was from a rich family and was the owner of many properties. After contacting the young women, he would invite them to hotels in Vasai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where he would promise marriage, gift them fake diamond jewellery, and force them to establish physical relations with him on the first meeting itself. Later, he would also extort money from them on the pretext of some urgency and eventually stop contacting them after exploiting them sexually and financially.

The conman’s luck ran out when a 31-year-old woman from Mira Road approached the Waliv police on February 6, claiming that Panchal had raped her after contacting her on a matrimonial website and gaining her trust by gifting her a diamond necklace that turned out to be fake. She named two hotels in Vasai and Ahmedabad where he allegedly raped her.

Assistant police Inspector Sachin Sanap of Waliv police station said that Panchal was a sweet talker who impressed women with his good English. “He had five phones and an Apple laptop and always used hotels’ WiFi and WhatsApp for calls. We arrested him from Ahmedabad after technical investigation,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On