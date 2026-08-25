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Government's OFS for up to 6% in Hindustan Copper opens for institutional bidders

Through the two-day OFS, the government will sell over 5.80 crore shares in HindCopper at a floor price of 514/share.

Updated on: Aug 25, 2026, 14:50:56 IST
PTI
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The government's Offer-for-Sale (OFS) for up to 6 per cent in Hindustan Copper at a floor price of 514/share began on bourses on Tuesday as institutional bidding got underway.

Shares of HindCopper were trading down 6.37 per cent at ₹537 on BSE on Tuesday. (File Photo/Reuters)
Shares of HindCopper were trading down 6.37 per cent at ₹537 on BSE on Tuesday. (File Photo/Reuters)

Shares of HindCopper were trading down 6.37 per cent at 537 on BSE on Tuesday.

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Through the two-day OFS, the government will sell over 5.80 crore shares or 6 per cent stake (including a greenshoe option of 3 per cent) in HindCopper at a floor price of 514/share.

The share sale would fetch about 3,000 crore to the exchequer. Bidding will open for retail investors on Wednesday.

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The floor price is at a 10.38 per cent discount over Monday's closing share price of 573.55 of Hind Copper on BSE.

The government currently has a 66.14 per cent equity holding in HindCopper.

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So far in the current fiscal, the government has mopped up 52,716 crore through PSU disinvestment.

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Home/Business/Government's OFS For Up To 6% In Hindustan Copper Opens For Institutional Bidders
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