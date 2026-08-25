Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India: Price and features

Xiaomi introduced two new air purifier models in India today. These new air purifiers are a part of Xiaomi's home appliance and lifestyle brand, Mijia, which the company introduced earlier this year. The newly launched air purifier lineup includes the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. Here's everything we know about these air purifiers. Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6: Specifications and features The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for spaces of up to 940 sq ft. It can clear up 400 sq ft room in around 12 minutes or a 108 sq ft room in approximately 3.5 minutes. It offers a Particle CADR of 443 m³/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218 m³/h, which the company says is ideal for clearing out common indoor pollutants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, formaldehyde and other airborne particles.

Coming to the filters, the Smart Air Purifier 6 comes with a PentaClean purification system, which includes a primary filter or a true HEPA filter, a high efficiency filter, an activated carbon filter, a UV-C light filter and a negative ion filter. This air purifiers also gets a built-in large colour display, which users can use to view details such as PM2.5 and PM1 levels, temperature and humidity, along with air-quality and operating status indicators. Additionally it features a dedicated Sleep Mode with noise levels of approximately 32dB(A).

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Smart Air Purifier 6 can be operated using the Xiaomi Home app. Users can also use Alexa and Google Assistant-based voice commands to use its various controls.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 5 Compact: Specifications and features The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, on the other hand, is designed for spaces of up to 400 sq ft and it can clear up 140 sq ft room in around 6 minutes. This air purifier combines a compact footprint with a 3-in-1 filtration system, which includes a primary filter or a true HEPA filter, a high efficiency filter and an activated carbon filter. It gets an in-built colour display, which includes a four-colour air-quality indicator that provides a simple visual reference to buyers to understand the room's pollution levels.

This air purifier gets an Auto Mode, which can automatically adjust purification speed based on the air quality it detects, a Sleep Mode for quieter operation operating at 20dB and a Manual Mode which provides users with greater control over the device. Just like the Smart Air Purifier 6, the Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact can be operated using the Xiaomi Home app and it features support for Alexa and Google Assistant.