Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India: Price and features

Xiaomi's new Mijia-branded air purifiers start at 7,999 in India.

Updated on: Aug 25, 2026, 14:53:30 IST
By Sushweta Ghosh
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

Xiaomi introduced two new air purifier models in India today. These new air purifiers are a part of Xiaomi's home appliance and lifestyle brand, Mijia, which the company introduced earlier this year. The newly launched air purifier lineup includes the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. Here's everything we know about these air purifiers.

Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)
Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6: Specifications and features

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for spaces of up to 940 sq ft. It can clear up 400 sq ft room in around 12 minutes or a 108 sq ft room in approximately 3.5 minutes. It offers a Particle CADR of 443 m³/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218 m³/h, which the company says is ideal for clearing out common indoor pollutants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, formaldehyde and other airborne particles.

Coming to the filters, the Smart Air Purifier 6 comes with a PentaClean purification system, which includes a primary filter or a true HEPA filter, a high efficiency filter, an activated carbon filter, a UV-C light filter and a negative ion filter. This air purifiers also gets a built-in large colour display, which users can use to view details such as PM2.5 and PM1 levels, temperature and humidity, along with air-quality and operating status indicators. Additionally it features a dedicated Sleep Mode with noise levels of approximately 32dB(A).

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Smart Air Purifier 6 can be operated using the Xiaomi Home app. Users can also use Alexa and Google Assistant-based voice commands to use its various controls.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 5 Compact: Specifications and features

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, on the other hand, is designed for spaces of up to 400 sq ft and it can clear up 140 sq ft room in around 6 minutes. This air purifier combines a compact footprint with a 3-in-1 filtration system, which includes a primary filter or a true HEPA filter, a high efficiency filter and an activated carbon filter. It gets an in-built colour display, which includes a four-colour air-quality indicator that provides a simple visual reference to buyers to understand the room's pollution levels.

This air purifier gets an Auto Mode, which can automatically adjust purification speed based on the air quality it detects, a Sleep Mode for quieter operation operating at 20dB and a Manual Mode which provides users with greater control over the device. Just like the Smart Air Purifier 6, the Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact can be operated using the Xiaomi Home app and it features support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact India price

As far as availability is concerned, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 costs 19,999, while the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact costs 7,999. Both these air purifiers will be available in India starting September 2, 2026, via mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores.

  • Sushweta Ghosh
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sushweta Ghosh

    Sushweta Ghosh is a Senior Associate Editor with Hindustan Times. She is also the editor of HT&rsquo;s student editions.

You may be interested in

Discount

51% OFF

Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White

Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White

  • CheckCoway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home
  • CheckLongest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs)
  • CheckAnti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13)
mazon

₹16,999

₹34,900

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

PHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 Upto 135 m2 Room Size Smart Portable Air Purifier Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 600 sqft 520 m3/h|(Silver, Arctic White)

PHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 Upto 135 m2 Room Size Smart Portable Air Purifier Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 600 sqft 520 m3/h|(Silver, Arctic White)

  • CheckPHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 Upto 135 m2 Room Size Smart Portable Air Purifier Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 600 sqft 520 m3/h|(Silver
  • CheckArctic White)
mazon

₹20,299

₹22,995

Check Details

Discount

48% OFF

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

  • CheckHoneywell Air Purifier for Home & Office
  • Check3-in-1
  • CheckPre
mazon

₹5,159

₹9,999

Check Details

Discount

13% OFF

Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite|160 Sq.ft. in 6 mins|3Stage HighEfficiencyFilter| laser sensor|AQI Monitor|360 m3/hr CADR covers 462 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warranty

Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite|160 Sq.ft. in 6 mins|3Stage HighEfficiencyFilter| laser sensor|AQI Monitor|360 m3/hr CADR covers 462 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warranty

  • CheckXiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite|160 Sq.ft. in 6 mins|3Stage HighEfficiencyFilter| laser sensor|AQI Monitor|360 m3/hr CADR covers 462 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warranty
mazon

₹12,999

₹14,999

Check Details

Discount

74% OFF

Rbioko Compact HEPA Air Purifier for Home, Office, Bedroom, Desktop - Portable Mini Air Cleaner for Smoke, Dust, Odor, Quiet Operation, White

Rbioko Compact HEPA Air Purifier for Home, Office, Bedroom, Desktop - Portable Mini Air Cleaner for Smoke, Dust, Odor, Quiet Operation, White

  • CheckRbioko Compact HEPA Air Purifier for Home
  • CheckOffice
  • CheckBedroom
mazon

₹499

₹1,899

Check Details

Discount

87% OFF

Smart Mini Air Purifier for Home | True HEPA Air Cleaner for Rooms up to 300 Sq Ft Coverage | Removes Dust, Pollen, Smoke & Odors | Portable Air Purifier for Bedroom, Office (Replacement Filter)

Smart Mini Air Purifier for Home | True HEPA Air Cleaner for Rooms up to 300 Sq Ft Coverage | Removes Dust, Pollen, Smoke & Odors | Portable Air Purifier for Bedroom, Office (Replacement Filter)

  • CheckSmart Mini Air Purifier for Home | True HEPA Air Cleaner for Rooms up to 300 Sq Ft Coverage | Removes Dust
  • CheckPollen
  • CheckSmoke & Odors | Portable Air Purifier for Bedroom
mazon

₹399

₹2,999

Check Details

Discount

68% OFF

Purmed Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compatible Filter Grey

Purmed Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compatible Filter Grey

  • CheckPurmed Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compatible Filter Grey
mazon

₹1,299

₹3,999

Check Details

Discount

40% OFF

COCO SMART AIR PURIFIER for Home Room & Office | 6-in-1 Filtration with True HEPA Filter | Helps Filter Dust Hair Allergens Pet Dander Smoke PM2.5 & PM10 | Touch Control Live AQI 7-Color Light

COCO SMART AIR PURIFIER for Home Room & Office | 6-in-1 Filtration with True HEPA Filter | Helps Filter Dust Hair Allergens Pet Dander Smoke PM2.5 & PM10 | Touch Control Live AQI 7-Color Light

  • CheckCOCO SMART AIR PURIFIER for Home Room & Office | 6-in-1 Filtration with True HEPA Filter | Helps Filter Dust Hair Allergens Pet Dander Smoke PM2.5 & PM10 | Touch Control Live AQI 7-Color Light
mazon

₹11,999

₹19,999

Check Details

Discount

47% OFF

Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter Life

Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter Life

  • CheckQubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust
  • CheckAllergens
  • CheckSmoke
mazon

₹6,949

₹12,990

Check Details

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Technology/Xiaomi Launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact In India: Price And Features
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • httechlogowhite
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes