Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact in India: Price and features
Xiaomi's new Mijia-branded air purifiers start at ₹7,999 in India.
Xiaomi introduced two new air purifier models in India today. These new air purifiers are a part of Xiaomi's home appliance and lifestyle brand, Mijia, which the company introduced earlier this year. The newly launched air purifier lineup includes the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. Here's everything we know about these air purifiers.
Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6: Specifications and features
The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for spaces of up to 940 sq ft. It can clear up 400 sq ft room in around 12 minutes or a 108 sq ft room in approximately 3.5 minutes. It offers a Particle CADR of 443 m³/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218 m³/h, which the company says is ideal for clearing out common indoor pollutants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, formaldehyde and other airborne particles.
Coming to the filters, the Smart Air Purifier 6 comes with a PentaClean purification system, which includes a primary filter or a true HEPA filter, a high efficiency filter, an activated carbon filter, a UV-C light filter and a negative ion filter. This air purifiers also gets a built-in large colour display, which users can use to view details such as PM2.5 and PM1 levels, temperature and humidity, along with air-quality and operating status indicators. Additionally it features a dedicated Sleep Mode with noise levels of approximately 32dB(A).
As far as connectivity is concerned, the Smart Air Purifier 6 can be operated using the Xiaomi Home app. Users can also use Alexa and Google Assistant-based voice commands to use its various controls.
Mijia Smart Air Purifier 5 Compact: Specifications and features
The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, on the other hand, is designed for spaces of up to 400 sq ft and it can clear up 140 sq ft room in around 6 minutes. This air purifier combines a compact footprint with a 3-in-1 filtration system, which includes a primary filter or a true HEPA filter, a high efficiency filter and an activated carbon filter. It gets an in-built colour display, which includes a four-colour air-quality indicator that provides a simple visual reference to buyers to understand the room's pollution levels.
This air purifier gets an Auto Mode, which can automatically adjust purification speed based on the air quality it detects, a Sleep Mode for quieter operation operating at 20dB and a Manual Mode which provides users with greater control over the device. Just like the Smart Air Purifier 6, the Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact can be operated using the Xiaomi Home app and it features support for Alexa and Google Assistant.
Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact India price
As far as availability is concerned, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 costs ₹19,999, while the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact costs ₹7,999. Both these air purifiers will be available in India starting September 2, 2026, via mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSushweta Ghosh
Sushweta Ghosh is a Senior Associate Editor with Hindustan Times. She is also the editor of HT’s student editions.
You may be interested in
51% OFF
Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White
- Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home
- Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs)
- Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13)
₹16,999₹34,900
Check Details
12% OFF
PHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 Upto 135 m2 Room Size Smart Portable Air Purifier Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 600 sqft 520 m3/h|(Silver, Arctic White)
- PHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 Upto 135 m2 Room Size Smart Portable Air Purifier Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 600 sqft 520 m3/h|(Silver
- Arctic White)
₹20,299₹22,995
Check Details
48% OFF
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
- Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office
- 3-in-1
- Pre
₹5,159₹9,999
Check Details
13% OFF
Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite|160 Sq.ft. in 6 mins|3Stage HighEfficiencyFilter| laser sensor|AQI Monitor|360 m3/hr CADR covers 462 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warranty
- Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite|160 Sq.ft. in 6 mins|3Stage HighEfficiencyFilter| laser sensor|AQI Monitor|360 m3/hr CADR covers 462 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warranty
₹12,999₹14,999
Check Details
74% OFF
Rbioko Compact HEPA Air Purifier for Home, Office, Bedroom, Desktop - Portable Mini Air Cleaner for Smoke, Dust, Odor, Quiet Operation, White
- Rbioko Compact HEPA Air Purifier for Home
- Office
- Bedroom
₹499₹1,899
Check Details
87% OFF
Smart Mini Air Purifier for Home | True HEPA Air Cleaner for Rooms up to 300 Sq Ft Coverage | Removes Dust, Pollen, Smoke & Odors | Portable Air Purifier for Bedroom, Office (Replacement Filter)
- Smart Mini Air Purifier for Home | True HEPA Air Cleaner for Rooms up to 300 Sq Ft Coverage | Removes Dust
- Pollen
- Smoke & Odors | Portable Air Purifier for Bedroom
₹399₹2,999
Check Details
68% OFF
Purmed Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compatible Filter Grey
- Purmed Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compatible Filter Grey
₹1,299₹3,999
Check Details
40% OFF
COCO SMART AIR PURIFIER for Home Room & Office | 6-in-1 Filtration with True HEPA Filter | Helps Filter Dust Hair Allergens Pet Dander Smoke PM2.5 & PM10 | Touch Control Live AQI 7-Color Light
- COCO SMART AIR PURIFIER for Home Room & Office | 6-in-1 Filtration with True HEPA Filter | Helps Filter Dust Hair Allergens Pet Dander Smoke PM2.5 & PM10 | Touch Control Live AQI 7-Color Light
₹11,999₹19,999
Check Details
47% OFF
Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter Life
- Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust
- Allergens
- Smoke
₹6,949₹12,990
Check Details