What role did Saudi Arabia have in 9/11 attacks? Victim widow Terry Strada unleashes scathing criticism at NYC memorial

What Terry Strada said about Saudi Arabia at the 9/11 memorial?

The 9/11 Commission found no evidence that the Saudi government or senior Saudi officials funded al-Qaeda, but later investigations and a civil lawsuit have raised questions about possible help from Saudi individuals.

Strada, chair of 9/11 Families United, accused officials of protecting the Saudis instead of supporting victims’ families. Her remarks drew loud applause from the crowd. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

Terry Strada, whose husband Tom was killed in the 9/11 attacks, criticized Saudi Arabia and successive U.S. administrations during the 25th anniversary memorial at Ground Zero on Friday.

How has the narrative surrounding Saudi Arabia's involvement in 9/11 evolved over the years?

How has the narrative surrounding Saudi Arabia's involvement in 9/11 evolved over the years?

Why does Terry Strada criticize U.S. administrations regarding Saudi Arabia and 9/11?

Why does Terry Strada criticize U.S. administrations regarding Saudi Arabia and 9/11?

Strada directly addressed President Donald Trump’s administration during the ceremony, saying:

“For 25 years, administration after administration, including leaders in front of us here today, chose to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families.”

She then accused U.S. officials of withholding information and breaking promises.

“They withheld evidence,” Strada continued. “They vetoed JASTA [Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act]. They broke promises, both public and private. It has been one betrayal after another.”

Strada also asked President Trump to confront Saudi Arabia over its denials.

“Tell them that if they want to be friends with the USA, they cannot continue to deny all of this, all of the pain, all of the destruction that we have all been suffering through,” Strada said.

She thanked Vice President JD Vance for attending and asked him to take her message back to Trump.

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What role is Saudi Arabia accused of having in 9/11? The main issue is not that Saudi Arabia has been proven to have ordered the attacks. The 9/11 Commission’s 2004 report said it found no evidence that the Saudi government or senior Saudi officials funded al-Qaeda. It also said the 19 hijackers were funded by al-Qaeda.

However, questions about possible Saudi assistance have continued. A U.S. federal judge ruled in 2025 that a lawsuit by 9/11 victims’ families accusing Saudi Arabia of helping the hijackers could proceed.

The case focuses on alleged links between Saudi officials or employees and two al-Qaeda operatives who came to the U.S. before the attacks. The ruling allowed the claims to move forward; it did not establish that Saudi Arabia was responsible for 9/11.

Also Read: 9/11 attacks: How Twin Towers in New York became more than just iconic skyscrapers in the US

Why is Terry Strada demanding answers now? Strada’s criticism comes as families mark 25 years since the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Her husband, bond broker Tom Strada, died in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

She also pointed to JASTA, which allows 9/11 families to bring lawsuits against foreign governments over terrorism-related claims. President Barack Obama vetoed the law in 2016, but Congress later overrode his veto.

Strada ended her appeal with a direct message:

“Stand with the families. Stand with the survivors. Stand with Americans,” Strada said. “As my husband Tom would have said, that is always the right thing to do.”