21 rescued after two merchant ships collide near Gujarat coast, pollution response measures activated: Coast Guard

Twenty-one crew members were safely evacuated after their merchant vessel, MV KMAX EMPEROR, collided with another merchant ship, MV TRUE MARINER, near the outer anchorage OTB Kandla in Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard said on Friday. The Indian Coast Guard responded to the collision by launching a rescue operation. (X/@IndiaCoastGuard)

The Indian Coast Guard responded to the collision by launching a rescue operation to move the crew from MV KMAX EMPEROR to safety.

The remaining three crew members onboard the 24-crew ship stayed on the vessel to help keep its operations running, it added.