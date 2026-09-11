HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Move Fast and Break… Whose Things? The Hidden Cost of Our Race to Build AI (Speaker: Jibu Elias)
Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar
When: September 12
Timing: Noon to 2pm
Entry: www.urbanaut.com
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: AI Meets Opera Ft. Beaucaire
Where: Bahá’í House of Worship (Lotus Temple), Bahapur, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji
When: September 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir (Magenta and Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Parampara – An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art
Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida
When: September 12 to 26
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | UV Resin Making
Where: Delhi Art Centre, Second Floor, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai
When: September 12
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Malaar: A Celebration of Cultures, Traditions, and Flavours of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh
Where: Auditorium, Ramjas College, University of Delhi, University Enclave, North Campus
When: September 12
Timing: 10am
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug (Director: Arvind Gaur)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House
When: September 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chirag Panjwani Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Tora – Luxury Fashion, Lifestyle & Design
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: September 12 & 13
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction