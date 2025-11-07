27-year-old bank exec dies after being hit by tanker in BKC

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old sales executive with a private bank died on Thursday after she was hit by a water tanker in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) while crossing the road. The driver of the tanker was likely unable to see her owing to the presence of barricades erected for metro construction, police officers said. He surrendered after the incident and was placed under arrest for rash driving and causing death by negligence, the officers said. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased, Khusbhoo Deepak Pariyani, was a native of Buldhana district in the Vidarbha region and lived in a paying guest accommodation in Kherwadi in Khar East. On Thursday morning, she took a BEST bus to reach the Asian Hearts Hospital junction in BKC, where her office was located. She alighted from the bus around 9.30am, and tried to cross the road with some colleagues from the bank when she was hit by the tanker.

Suresh Padvi, a senior police inspector at the BKC police station, said both Pariyani and the tanker driver were likely caught unawares as she used a four-metre gap in the seven-feet-high metal barricade beside the road to pass through and walk across.

“The metal sheets obstruct the vision of pedestrians and motorists as they are quite high. Pariyani might have tried to dart across the road through the gap, seeing the road empty, and the signal might have turned green just then. The tanker driver too might not have seen her due to the metal sheets,” Padvi said.

The tanker hit the sales executive on her left hip and she fell and suffered head injuries due to the impact. Her colleagues immediately rushed her in an auto to Gurunanak Hospital in Kherwadi, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The tanker driver, 34-year-old Lalit Kumar, halted the vehicle at the spot after the incident and later surrendered before the BKC police. He was formally placed under arrest under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

“The family of the deceased stays in Buldhana and we have informed them about her death,” said Padvi. “They are on their way to Mumbai to claim the body.”