MUMBAI: A 27-year-old man from Goregaon was booked on Monday for allegedly harassing his 76-year-old grandmother for money and property. 27-year-old man booked for harassing grandmother

The grandmother, Smita Rajput, told the police that her grandsons Aditya Rajput, 27, and Gaurav Rajput, 25, were drug addicts and that Aditya had been harassing her for money and property. She claimed that her son Sanjay Rajput was fed up with Aditya’s and Gaurav’s addiction and behavior, and died by suicide on May 29 this year. She acquired the flat they were residing in as she was the nominee.

She told the police that after Sanjay’s death, Aditya turned aggressive and started harassing her for his father’s savings and getting the flat registered in his name. She also claimed that Aditya forced her to withdraw ₹5 lakhs from her savings and bought drugs. Tired of his harassment, she moved out of the flat and started living with her daughter in a nearby building. But Aditya kept visiting her and harassing her to register his father’s flat in his name, said a police officer.

She also told the police that she had another flat registered in her name which she sold for ₹60 lakhs. Aditya forcefully took the money from her and spent the entire amount on drugs, the police said.

When the harassment was no longer bearable, she approached the Goregaon police and registered a case against Aditya under Section 24 of the Senior Citizens and Guardians Maintenance and Welfare Act and Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (breach of public peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.