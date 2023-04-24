27-year-old woman, friend kill live-in partner in Dombivli

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing the former’s 55-year-old boyfriend in Dombivli. On Saturday, the officer added that Hande and the two accused were in the house when a heated argument started. Singh and Guddu assaulted Hande with a bat, leaving him in a pool of blood. Later, the duo fled from the spot. (Image for representation)

The accused have been identified as Sandhya Singh, a sex worker and Guddu Shetty, an unemployed man. The incident took place at Kolegaon village near Katai- Badlapur road, Dombivli, on Saturday afternoon.

As per the police, the victim – identified as Maruti Hande, a truck driver – was in a live-in relationship with Singh for the last three years.

“Hande was married and had two children who live at Karjat,” said a police officer. “He suspected Singh’s character as she was getting in touch with Shetty and this often led to heated arguments between them.”

A neighbour alerted the police about the commotion. A grievously injured Hande was taken to Kalwa Hospital. There, the doctors referred him to JJ Hospital, where during treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The duo was booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “Both accused will be produced in court on Monday,” said a police officer, adding that further investigations were on.