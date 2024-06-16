THANE: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Dombivali for killing a 65-year-old neighbour and robbing her jewellery on Friday to pay for his betting losses. The preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that the arrested accused, Yash Vichare, is addicted to online cricket betting and lost ₹60,000. In order to repay his creditor, he committed the murder and robbery, said an official. 28-year-old kills elderly neighbour, robs her jewellery to make up betting losses

The police said the victim, Asha Raikar, 65, who retired from Kamgar Hospital five years ago was found dead in her house on Friday. She lived alone after her husband’s death, while her only daughter lives with her family in Virar. The police said Asha had moved into the Vasant Niwas building, located behind Shastri Hospital in Dombivali just five months ago. Her routine typically involved visits to the market and dinner with her neighbour.

On June 13, Asha’s neighbour prepared dinner and called her. She went to her door and noticed that it was locked. The neighbour initially ignored her absence, thinking she might have gone out for a walk or nearby market. Next morning, she became suspicious when she saw the door was still locked and there was no word from her.

She then called the secretary of the building and they unlocked the door and discovered that Asha was lying unconscious. The neighbours then called the Vishnu Nagar police station.

DCP Sachin Gunjal and ACP Sunil Kurade then instructed Sanjay Pawar, senior inspector Sanjay Pawar at the Vishnu Nagar police station, to depute necessary teams for probing the suspected murder.

While investigating, they found no suspicious activity in Raikar’s call records whereas another team began scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings, as Vasant Nivas didn’t have CCTVs installed in its compound. The police said the arrested accused first helped them in the probe by providing information about individuals entering the building. Upon scanning all the footages, the police did not find any outsiders entering the building and suspected someone from the building might be behind the murder.

“Upon questioning the accused, identified as Yash Vichare, 28, about his whereabouts at the time of the incident, inconsistencies in his responses and a minor cut on his finger raised suspicions. His interrogation revealed suspicious messages to his friends about a party before going to jail, which made us suspect that he was involved. Subsequently, he confessed to the crime,” said Pawar.

The accused resides on the third floor of the building, while the victim lives on the first floor. He has been unemployed and living with his mother for the past 15 years. Officials indicated his involvement in cricket betting, resulting in significant losses and debt.

“On the morning of June 13, after he got abused by his creditors, he saw the victim outside her door and decided to rob her. He requested water and when she went inside, he entered her flat behind her, locked the door from inside, and strangled her to death using a towel and a cloth piece. He then stole her chain and earrings,” said another police officer.

“Unfortunately, the ornaments were fake and not gold,” the officer added.