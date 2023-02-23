29-year-old police aspirant dies after physical tests

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man died shortly after he appeared for physical tests for the Mumbai police’s recruitment drive on Tuesday. HT Image

According to the police, Amar Ashok Solke, 29, a resident of Navsari in Amravati district, had come to the city for the physical tests for recruitment in Mumbai police constabulary.

“He underwent the physical tests at Kolekalyan ground in Santacruz East. After running and shot-put tests, he left for his native place. Solke, however, started feeling uneasy and called his brother. He also informed one of his female friends from Ratnagiri. They went to his hotel in Fort. While taking a bath he vomited and collapsed. His friend and the hotel staff rushed him to St George Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

“His family members have reached the city to take the body,” the police officer added. “We suspect he died due to a heart attack. But only the post-mortem report will make it clear how he died,” the police officer said.

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

This is the second death of a candidate appearing for the police recruitment drive in Mumbai. Last week, a 25-year-old man from Washim, Ganesh Ugale, died after participating in a 1,600 metre race. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The Mumbai police’s largest recruitment drive kicked off on January 31 in which over 5.81 lakh applicants are vying for 7,076 posts of police constables. The physical tests are being conducted on various grounds at Naigaon in Parel, Kolekalyan in Santacruz, Marol in Andheri and Kalina University grounds.

Earlier, during the Mumbai police’s recruitment drive in 2014, four aspirants—Baban Ambadas Sonawane, 28, Rahul Sakpal, 21, Vishal Kedar, 25, and Gaihininath Latpate, 25—had collapsed and died during a five-kilometre run meant to check physical endurance of the candidates.