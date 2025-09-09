2-day seminar on managing aging, distressed hydro power projects in Khadakwasla

The Central Water and Power Research Centre (CWPRS) and Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) are organising a seminar on ‘Managing Ageing and Distressed Hydro Power Projects’ on 11-12 September at the CWPRS premises in Khadakwasla. The topic for discussion is - safety and performance of dams and hydropower assets. The topic for discussion is - safety and performance of dams and hydropower assets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Director of CWPRS Dr Prabhat Chandra said many structures are operating beyond their original lifetime, so addressing structural, hydroelectric, geotechnical and operational challenges through robust diagnostics, rehabilitation, and modern monitoring has become a national priority.

“The two-day conference will discuss multidisciplinary single-cell capabilities in physical and numerical modelling, geotechnical and geophysical investigations, structural health assessment and instrumentation, expansion and resilience of hydraulic structures across the country,” he said.

National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) chairman Anil Jain will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.