2-year-old girl dies as motorcycle hits her in SGNP

MUMBAI: A 2-year-old girl died after a speeding two-wheeler hit her at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali on Wednesday, said the police.

According to the Kasturba Marg police, the victim, Manasi Yadav, lived with her parents, Sujit Kumar Yadav, 30, a truck driver, and Raj Kumari, 30, in Yadav Nagar in Airoli. On Wednesday, the family, along with their cousin, Shivam Yadav, 17, had come all the way to SGNP for a picnic to see wild animals.

Around 2:00 pm, when they were waiting near the ticket counter for the Tiger and Lion Safari and Manasi was playing nearby, a biker on a Royal Enfield knocked the child down. Her father and the bike-rider rushed her to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, but within an hour the child succumbed to her injuries, the police added.

The police said they have registered a case against two wheeler owner, Vinod Kawale, 37, whose allegedly careless and negligent riding caused the accident. Kawale has been booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (endanger human life or personal safety through rash or negligent behavior) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, said the police.