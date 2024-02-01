 3 arrested for robbing, forcing people to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / 3 arrested for robbing, forcing people to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

3 arrested for robbing, forcing people to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 01, 2024 06:54 AM IST

MUMBAI: The police late Tuesday night arrested three drunk persons for trying to rob people, assaulting them, and asking them to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ near S bridge in Byculla.

The accused are identified as Anuj Mayekar, Umesh Parab, and Hrithik Rathod.

According to the police, they got drunk on Tuesday night and started stopping people near the S Bridge in Byculla to rob people. “They initially stopped a tempo driver to rob him, when he refused to hand over the phone they assaulted him, took his phone forcefully and asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” said a police officer. “Later, they stopped a bearded man and threatened him to give money when he refused, they asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

The trio also attacked a woman and her 15-year-old daughter when they were walking home. “When they were assaulting the mother her minor daughter interfered, and they pushed her,” said the police officer.

Soon people started gathering at the spot and the videos went viral on social media.

“As soon as our teams came to know about the incident DCP Akbar Pathan and additional commissioner of police, central region, Anil Paraskar reached the spot. We applied stringent sections against the accused,” added the officer.

The accused are booked under sections 392 (robbery), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), and have been remanded in police custody for three days (Friday).

