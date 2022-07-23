3 arrested in Maharashtra for duping builder of 3 crore by giving him fake gold coins

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of ₹3 crore by giving him fake gold coins, a police official said on Saturday.

The three accused had given the victim from Dombivali in Thane district a bag claiming it contained gold coins on April 18 and had taken away ₹3.12 crore in return, he said.

"The transaction took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The coins turned out to be fake after which he lodged a complaint.

"We arrested Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat," he said.

While ₹2.18 crore has been recovered from the accused, who were held on July 21, probe is underway to find out where the rest of the money is, Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware of Virar unit of MBVV Crime Branch said.