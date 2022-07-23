3 arrested in Maharashtra for duping builder of ₹3 crore by giving him fake gold coins
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of ₹3 crore by giving him fake gold coins, a police official said on Saturday.
The three accused had given the victim from Dombivali in Thane district a bag claiming it contained gold coins on April 18 and had taken away ₹3.12 crore in return, he said.
"The transaction took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The coins turned out to be fake after which he lodged a complaint.
"We arrested Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat," he said.
While ₹2.18 crore has been recovered from the accused, who were held on July 21, probe is underway to find out where the rest of the money is, Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware of Virar unit of MBVV Crime Branch said.
-
BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.” BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”
-
CM Shinde says Uddhav denied him ‘Z plus’ security; NCP defends former ally
Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has stirred a controversy by claiming that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denied 'Z plus' category security cover to Eknath Shinde, who was the guardian minister of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the previous MVA government. Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party rushed to defend the Shiv Sena president and said that no such directives were issued by Thackeray. The NCP leaders said Shinde already had Z category security.
-
Six TEDx speakers take the stage at Chitkara University
Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus on Saturday. Six speakers from different disciplines shared their experiences and life stories with the audience. The theme was 'motivating the youth for a better tomorrow.' Speakers were given 18 minutes to put forth their ideas. Amit Pandey, CEO-PnCap and founder and CEO Super77 established Super77 with an ambitious vision of transforming human lives.
-
People living in wadas not keen on taking tenancy certificate
The Pune Municipal Corporation has received 300 applications for tenancy certificates in the last two years, however, many tenants are living in rented accommodation, but have not shown interest in registering themselves for the certificates. PMC has served notice to 478 wadas of which 28 are demolished by the civic body. Till now 313 wadas were vacated by PMC officials for repair work.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body hires transgenders as security guards, green marshals
To bring the transgender community into the mainstream, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has appointed 35 of them to work with the civic body. They have been appointed on a contract basis as security guards and green marshals for private municipal services. Most of them started working from July 1. The letter of appointment has been handed over to the transgender community by the municipal commissioner and administrator Rajesh Patil.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics