THANE: Three candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have won the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections even before polling, as no one else filed nominations against them. 3 BJP candidates in KDMC win their seats unopposed

BJP candidates Rekha Rajan Chaudhary from ward No. 18A in Kalyan East, Asavari Kedar Navre from ward No. 26C, and Ranjana Mitesh Penkar from ward 26B have been elected unopposed. Gayatri Gavande, an independent candidate, was preparing to contest against Penkar, but election officials cancelled her nomination during the scrutiny of her documents due to undisclosed reasons.

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan congratulated the three winners and also facilitated a call with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Keeping in mind the credibility and positive image of the candidates, the opposition parties didn’t file nominations against our candidates and that led them to win the seats unopposed before the election. There will be a Mahayuti mayor in the KDMC, and the performance of the Mahayuti candidates will be even better,” he said.

These early victories have given the BJP and its ally, the Shiv Sena, an edge in the 122-seat KDMC elections. Deepesh Mhatre, the Kalyan Dombivli president of the BJP, told HT, “Considering the positive work done by the BJP in the Centre and state level, there is a trust in BJP candidates and that has deterred the opposition parties from contesting against them. We believe that there will be more such unopposed seats after the final list of candidates is declared after scrutiny by January 2.”