3 booked for forging documents to secure loan

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man and his two accomplices were booked on Saturday after the accused allegedly forged his Aadhar card and other documents, replacing his father’s name with his employer’s to take a vehicle loan of ₹26 lakh. HT Image

The accused are identified as Javed Zuber Akhtar, Shahid Hamid Khan, 45, and Zhabrar Saha, 26, all residents of Govandi.

The complainant, Mubarak Ali Shaikh, who runs a gas cylinder for delivering and servicing in Mankhurd and Govandi, alleged that the accused trio planned to take over his property after his death via fraud.

The accused, Akhtar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, stays in a rented room near Shaikh’s house, and Zhabrar both worked as delivery boys in his agency while Khan used to handle the servicing.

When Shaikh learnt about the fraud, he approached the police, but when the latter did not allegedly take any action, he approached the Kurla Metropolitan court and directed the police to book the 22-year-old accused and his two associates.

According to the police, in April 2022, when Javed wanted to sell his tempo, he and Shaikh went to the RTO office, where Mubarak found his name was mentioned as middle name in Javed’s Aadhar card as his father.

Upon seeing that, the complainant suspected foul play and asked why he changed his father’s name. Mubarak was aware that Javed’s father’s name is Zuber Akhtar. Zaved then escaped from there. Mubarak then inquired with other people working in his gas agency and learnt that Zaved took the help of an agent in Govandi, who forged his Aadhar card, replacing his father’s name with the complainant, as mentioned in the FIR.

When Mubarak tried to take a bank loan, he learnt that Javed had already taken ₹26 lakh loan from a bank on joint name with Mubarak. “So, it seems that he might have forged his signature and submitted documents on his behalf,” said a police officer probing the case. Mubarak did not get a loan as there is already a loan in his name, added the officer.

The case was registered based on the court order, Mahedev Koli, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station, said. The police are verifying the facts, and legal action will be taken against the accused soon.