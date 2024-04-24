3 renovated KEM wards to reopen in May

Mumbai: After eight months of renovation, three out of six wards at the civic-run KEM hospital in Parel are set to reopen in May, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. HT Image

Following a structural audit in 2019 highlighting the need for repair work the six wards underwent renovation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the work was delayed, and the administration faced difficulty finding a space to shift these wards.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “The work on the three wards is almost complete, and we should be able to restart them by May. It will take another two months to finish the repair work on the remaining three wards.”

Currently, patients are being transferred to Sewri TB Hospital for treatment. Once the wards at KEM are operational, there is expected to be less overcrowding for patients and staff. However, sources indicate that it will likely be July before all three wards are fully operational.

The closure of the six wards at KEM hospital has reduced about 400 beds. While about 100 beds have been reserved for treatment at Sewri TB hospital, the reopening of these three wards will provide an additional 200 beds for patients.

Hospitals typically see an increase in the number of patients once monsoon begins.

With monsoon less than two months away, overcrowding can become severe, leading to a shortage of beds and some patients having to receive treatment lying on mats. KEM hospital’s situation is exacerbated by the closure of four medicine and two general surgery wards a year ago due to deterioration, with treatment arrangements made at the Sewri TB Hospital building.

Senior BMC officials explained the delay in inward renovations, citing that the deteriorated wards are classified as heritage structures. These wards suffer from numerous leaks, requiring careful work on ceilings and flooring. Due to their heritage status, extra caution is being taken. The three repaired wards still need gas pipelines installed and furniture purchased, but this has been challenging due to the model code of conduct. Consequently, the administration is actively working to start the three repaired wards by May, potentially by using beds from BMC’s Seven Hills Hospital.