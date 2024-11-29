NAVI MUMBAI: Three workers of a private fiber optical cable firm were allegedly kidnapped from Rabale in Navi Mumbai, taken to an isolated spot, and badly assaulted by the business rival of their employer. The kidnapping was the result of the cable firm allegedly poaching the workers from the accused’s business establishment, with higher pay offer. Rabale police have registered a case against four persons, who are absconding. 3 workers kidnapped, assaulted out of business rivalry

The workers, identified as Mohammad Parvez Imtiyaz Sheikh (29), Khushnoor Alam Mohammad (30), Mohammad Sajjad Abdul Gaffar (36), were hired by complainant Bhushan Patil (37), the owner of the firm, and given accommodation at Ghansoli.

On November 27, Patil received a call from one Ashraf Shaikh, who accused him of poaching his workers, thereby creating losses for his business. “Following the call, the accused barged into the workers’ quarters, thrashed them with leather belts, and forcibly took them away and dumped them in Aarey Colony,” said the complainant. The injured workers were later taken to Jijamata Hospital in Airoli for treatment.

Based on Patil’s complaint, the Rabale police have registered a case under sections 333 (house trespass), 137(2) (kidnapping), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against four persons, including Ashraf Shaikh, Wasim Fazal and Santosh Survyanshi. The fourth accused is yet to be identified.

“It is a case of business rivalry. All four accused will be arrested soon,” said the investigating officer.