MUMBAI: The tribal development department has detected large-scale misuse of caste certificates in admissions to professional courses for the academic year 2025-26. Using its newly launched online portal ‘e-Tribe’, the department identified 32 students who submitted bogus Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste validity certificates to secure admission. In addition, it was found that 19 students were admitted without submitting any caste validity certificate. 32 students used fake ST certs to enter professional colleges in 2025-26

The department has taken serious note of the matter and asked the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell to cancel the admissions of all these students. It has also asked the CET Cell to initiate criminal cases against them for cheating the government and depriving genuine ST students of seats. According to sources, the students secured admission in engineering, pharmacy and medical colleges with the fake certificates. The highest number of such cases, 23, was reported from the Nagpur division, followed by cases from other regions, including Nashik.

As per existing rules, students belonging to backward classes are required to submit both a caste certificate and a caste validity certificate while taking admission to professional courses. To ensure compliance, the tribal development department began online scrutinising of caste validity certificates submitted by ST students admitted this year (earlier, the process was done physically).

During this verification process, officials found that 32 admissions were based on fake or incomplete documents. In six of the cases, the certificates were shown to have been obtained through caste verification committees operating under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI). BARTI is not authorised to give ST certificates, and the certificates are now under review.

The investigation also revealed that 19 students had not submitted any caste validity certificate at the time of admission, raising serious questions on how they were allowed to secure seats under the reserved category.

Department secretary Vijay Waghmare said that the use of technology would help curb the menace of fake certificates and protect the rights of genuine ST students. “Even previously issued validity certificates will be scrutinised through the portal,” he told HT.

The department has directed that all the admissions be cancelled after giving the students an opportunity to present their case. The CET Cell has been asked to take immediate action and inform the department of higher and technical education about the steps taken. Officials have also indicated that an inquiry will be conducted to fix accountability on officers and educational institutions involved, as admissions without mandatory documents point to serious lapses in the admission process.

Based on the tribal development department report, the CET cell has initiated action against the cheating students. “We are in the process of sending the names of the students and the colleges to the respective directorates, after which they will go to the respective educational institutions,” said a senior official from the CET cell. “In line with the principles of natural justice, we will give one chance to students to clarify their side, after which the matter will be escalated to the Admission Regulatory Authority.”