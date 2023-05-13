326 slums razed for widening access road to Gorai Jetty

Mumbai: Nearly 326 slums were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday morning to widen the road leading to Gorai Jetty in Borivali. Mumbai, India - May 12, 2023: Slums being demolished opposite Sailee College, on Gorai Road, at Borivali (West), in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The slums were part of the Mahatma Phule Nagar, which as per BMC was established in the year 1995. Of the 326 slums that were demolished, 133 were eligible for rehabilitation and have been providing homes in a building for project-affected people (PAP) on Malharrao Kulkarni Road.

The demolition took place on a road that connects the Link Road in Borivali West to the Gorai Jetty. BMC, said that since the Global Vipassana Pagoda, Gorai Beach and other tourists’ spots are in the area this road is frequently used by tourists. Post the demolition, nearly 600 metres of the road was widened for traffic. 200 BMC employees, 30 officials and 70 policemen were deployed for the demolition of these slums. Sandhya Nandedkar, Assistant Commissioner of R Central ward, in a press statement, said, “BMC said that the action was taken to boost tourism in the area and open it for traffic. Annexure II was published to determine the eligibility of the 326 slums in the Mahatma Phule Nagar. Of which 133 were eligible and were resettled. 40 more of the slum dwellers are eligible for the paid rehabilitation.”

