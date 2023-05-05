Bhiwandi welder killed after suspected explosion in Padgha

BHIWANDI: A 32-year-old man from Bhiwandi was killed after an explosion of a suspected explosive substance he was carrying in Padgha in Thane district, the police said.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened at Kandni village near Padgha in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kalpesh Bhau Desle, 32, a welder, who lived with his wife and children at Dahagaon in Bhiwandi. According to a police source, Desle left his house telling his wife that he was going to attend a pre-wedding haldi ceremony of a friend.

Sanjay Sable, Senior Police Inspector, at Padgha police station, said, “We received information on Wednesday about one mutilated body found. We rushed to the spot and found that the body was in a mutilated condition. We suspected that the mutilation was caused by possible explosion of an explosive substance he was carrying. We have alerted ATS team. ATS officials along with the dog squad also reached the spot for investigation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about the speculation that the explosions was caused by gelatin sticks, Sable said, “As of now, we cannot say which explosive substance killed him. We have alerted the forensic team and they collected samples of clothes, soil, blood, and other things to determine the cause of the blast and identify the explosive substance in his possession.”

Desle’s body was taken to J J hospital in Mumbai for further medical procedure.