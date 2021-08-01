Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 34-year-old falls into open duct in Thane, injured
34-year-old falls into open duct in Thane, injured

A 34-year-old labourer was injured after he fell into an open duct of an under-constructed building, on Saturday night
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:02 PM IST

A 34-year-old labourer was injured after he fell into an open duct of an under-constructed building, on Saturday night. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

Ganesh Nirmal, a resident of Court Naka; had stepped out at around 2pm to attend nature’s call when the incident occurred.

“He was at an under-construction building adjacent to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Panchpakhadi. There was an underground duct that resembled a basement tank on the ground floor of the building, where he fell. Along with the fire brigade, regional disaster management cell (RDMC), emergency tender, quick response vehicle and an ambulance rescued him and provided immediate medical support. He has sustained injures on the head and limbs,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

