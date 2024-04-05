35-year-old pillion rider dies, husband injured after tanker rams into them

MUMBAI: A speeding water tanker hit a motorcycle on Wednesday morning killing a 35-year-old pillion rider, while her husband sustained severe injuries in Virar West. The Arnala police have arrested the driver, Samudhar Kumar, 25. Jitendra Tak, 40, a resident of Bhatpada, in Virar, along with his wife Kiran Tak, 35.

The incident occurred in front of the Madhuram Hotel in Zakat Naka when Jitendra Tak, 40, a resident of Bhatpada, in Virar, along with his wife Kiran Tak, 35, was going to Virar station on their two-wheeler. When the tanker travelling behind their bike honked, Jitendra lost control of his bike. The tanker then hit the bike from behind causing the couple to fall. While Jitendra got his head on the divider, Kiran was crushed under the wheel of the tanker.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Passersby rushed the couple to the Sanjeevani Hospital where Kiran was declared dead on arrival. “We registered a case under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver,” said the officer.

Due to the increasing population of the Vasai-Virar region and insufficient water availability, water is supplied by tankers. Daily around 200 to 300 tankers ply the road throughout the day and due to the reckless driving of tanker drivers, accidents take place, the officer added.