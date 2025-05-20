Menu Explore
36 endangered reptiles seized at Mumbai airport

ByYogesh Naik
May 20, 2025 07:06 AM IST

The reptiles have been entrusted to Pawan Sharma of the Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare, a volunteer rescue service. “Some of the reptiles are not doing well but we are treating them,’’ said Sharma

MUMBAI: Thirty-six endangered reptiles, including six iguanas and 30 orange-bearded dragons, were seized by Mumbai customs after they arrived on a flight from Bangkok on Sunday night. One individual, Momin Shaikh, who arrived with the reptiles, has been arrested for wildlife trafficking.

36 endangered reptiles seized at Mumbai airport

Yogesh Warkad, deputy director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, said, “A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. This is also a violation of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. We have informed the chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and other authorities.’’ He added that the seizure was effected by the air intelligence unit of the Mumbai customs.

The reptiles have been entrusted to Pawan Sharma of the Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare, a volunteer rescue service. “Some of the reptiles are not doing well but we are treating them,’’ said Sharma.

Warkad said the reptiles will eventually be sent back to the country of their origin.

