NAVI MUMBAI: A 36-year-old man from Panvel died after being hit by a truck while he was opening the rear door of a vehicle on JNPT Road on Friday. 36-year-old killed in hit-and-run at JNPT Road

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8:15 am on Friday in the container yard on Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust road in Padeghar when the victim, Shankarlal Yadav, was opening the door of a vehicle and a truck, coming from behind, rammed into him and fled. Sustaining serious injuries, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Based on the deceased’s brother, Dharmendra Kumar Yadav’s complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125 (a and b) (endangering human life or safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.