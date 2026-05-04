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38 years on, Dongri riot case ends with acquittal of last accused

The evidence on record did not reflect that the accused, Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh, had participated in rioting or that he was part of the mob that allegedly had attacked the deceased on the day of Muharram, the court said

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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Mumbai: Nearly four decades after a man was stabbed to death during a communal flare-up in Dongri, a sessions court in Mumbai on Saturday acquitted the sole remaining accused in the case, holding that the prosecution had proved the occurrence of rioting and a homicidal death but failed entirely to connect the accused to the crime.

(Shutterstock)

“No incriminating material was brought by the prosecution to connect the accused with the crime,” additional sessions judge Mahesh K Jadhav said in the order.

The evidence on record did not reflect that the accused, Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh, had participated in rioting or that he was part of the mob that allegedly had attacked the deceased on the day of Muharram, the judge said, acquitting Shaikh of a clutch of charges including murder, rioting, arson and criminal conspiracy.

Shaikh was arrested only last month – nearly 38 years after the Dongri police registered a case in 1988 – pursuant to a pending non-bailable warrant, and the trial proceeded largely on the basis of previously recorded evidence. Several of the co-accused in the case were acquitted in 2005 and 2007, during earlier rounds of trial.

Significantly, even independent witnesses did not support the prosecution, the court noted. The key testimony “did not reflect that the accused was present on the spot and caused damage”, undermining the case theory of his participation, it said.

On the prosecution’s attempt to invoke unlawful assembly and common object liability, the court was categorical that the foundational requirement, presence and participation, remained unproved.

The court catalogued multiple evidentiary gaps: absence of identification, non-recovery of weapons, failure to prove promulgation orders under the Bombay Police Act, and lack of corroboration on injuries allegedly caused to police personnel and others.

The prosecution had “failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt”, the court said, acquitting Shaikh of all charges and ordering his release.

 
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