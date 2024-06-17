3-day-a-week evening water cuts in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: In response to the declining water levels at the Morbe Dam, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced node-wise evening water cuts three times a week, while maintaining regular supply in the mornings. Residents are urged to conserve water and prevent wastage. HT Image

The decision follows a significant drop in the Morbe Dam’s water level, which now stands at 26% of its total capacity, with only 40 days of stock remaining. As of Saturday, the water height was 69.33 meters, with a storage of 50 million cubic meters (mcm). Despite this, the water level is identical to what it was on June 15 last year.

Last month, NMMC had imposed water cuts twice a week, but due to the scant rainfall and limited stock, the frequency has now increased to three times a week.

Arvind Shinde, NMMC executive engineer (Morbe Dam), said, “The water cuts are a precautionary measure due to insufficient rainfall in the Morbe dam catchment area despite half of June having passed.” He assured that morning water supply would remain regular until the dam receives adequate rainfall to replenish its stock.

Shinde highlighted several measures NMMC has taken to conserve water. Treated water from sewage treatment plants is being used for gardens and dividers instead of potable water. Additionally, a crackdown on illegal water connections has saved over 27 million liters per day (mld) of water. Housing societies exceeding their water quotas have also been issued notices.

“We appeal to residents to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. The situation is not alarming, but it is prudent to be cautious,” Shinde added.