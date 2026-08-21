MUMBAI: A former driver allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old cook multiple times at his former employer’s Grant Road home on Wednesday after she refused to speak to him, before attempting suicide, police said. Both the woman and the accused, identified as Shahabuddin Shaikh, 42, are in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

42-year-old stabs female friend at employer’s home, attempts suicide

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The incident took place in the kitchen of the businessman, Mufadul Yusuf’s, fourth-floor home at Adie Mansion on Wednesday afternoon. Shaikh had earlier worked as a driver for the family but recently quit, while Roshanara Mohsin Ali Memon, 31, worked as a cook at the residence.

According to police, Shaikh entered the kitchen and confronted Roshanara. When she refused to speak to him, he allegedly abused her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times.

“He confronted the cook and when she refused to speak to him, he abused her and later removed a knife and stabbed her multiple times,” a police officer said. Shaikh subsequently allegedly attempted suicide as he stabbed himself as well, police said.

Yusuf’s family was present at the residence at the time and alerted the police control room upon realising the commotion. Roshanara was rushed to Saifee Hospital, while Shaikh was taken to JJ Hospital with serious injuries. Both are in critical condition, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are yet to arrest Shaikh or recover the weapon because he remains hospitalised.They have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint by the businessman’s daughter Farida Mufadul Yusuf, 20. Mufadul is a distributor of dry fruits and other imported products, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are yet to arrest Shaikh or recover the weapon because he remains hospitalised.They have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint by the businessman’s daughter Farida Mufadul Yusuf, 20. Mufadul is a distributor of dry fruits and other imported products, police said. {{/usCountry}}