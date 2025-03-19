45-yr-old sleeping under truck crushed to death

NAVI MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man sleeping under a parked 14-wheel container truck in APMC market was crushed to death after the driver failed to notice him while starting the vehicle. The deceased was identified as Pandurang Bapu Patil, who works as a labourer in the market. A 45-year-old man sleeping under a parked 14-wheel container truck in APMC market was crushed to death after the driver failed to notice him while starting the vehicle. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred on Monday between 12pm and 1pm at Mathadi Circle in Dhana Market. Initially, the case was registered against an unidentified person as the driver had fled, but police apprehended him at around 9pm from Mahape after tracing him through CCTV footage. He was identified as Asgar Ali Khan (47) from Uttar Pradesh.

APMC police registered the case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the police, the deceased was taking rest in the shade of the parked truck when the incident occurred.

“Due to the driver’s carelessness, the man died as the vehicle ran over his head and chest. It is the duty of a driver to ensure that there is nothing beneath or around the vehicle before moving,” said investigating officer Pranita Bhakare of APMC police station.