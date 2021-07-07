47% citizens given first dose, 25.5% fully vaccinated in Mumbai: Data

Around 47% of the population above 18 years, who are eligible for the Covid-19 mass immunisation programme in the city, have been administered the first vaccine dose, and 25.5% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. But the civic body fears that lack of an adequate number of vials will hamper the spirit of the vaccination process.

There are around 95 lakh people in the age group of 18 and above who are eligible for vaccination in the city. Data provided by the civic body shows 45 lakh have already taken the first shot of the available two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — of which, 11.50 lakh beneficiaries have taken both doses.

Public health experts and medical practitioners said this might help subdue the effect of the third wave.

“We have 401 vaccination centres in the city. Every day, we keep adding new centres. We have also started drive-in vaccination centres where people can get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine without getting out of their vehicles. We are also trying to bring the vaccination to the doorsteps of the slum dwellers. Through several initiatives, we are trying to increase the capacity of the daily vaccination,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

Data provided by BMC shows that only 2.66% beneficiaries who have taken the first shot have contracted Covid-19, while only 0.01% of the individuals with both doses have been infected with Covid-19.

Dr Honey Savla, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central said that vaccination is an important cog in the wheel to fight the ongoing pandemic. For any outbreak of a disease, vaccinations have proved to be the most effective weapon. “More than 135 vaccines have undergone various trials, but only the safest and the most effective ones have been introduced. The first dose creates antibodies, while the second shot acts as a booster. which further strengthens the immunity in the body. Hence, it is imperative to take both shots,” he said.

‘Lack of vials is slowing the vaccination’

Despite having the capacity to vaccinate 1-1.50 lakh people daily, the civic body isn’t able to meet its target due to a lack of adequate vials. The civic body fears that this would slow the vaccination process before the anticipated third wave hits the city.

The number of inoculations has not been consistent due to the unavailability of vials. For instance, on June 28, a total of 180,821 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 393 vaccine centres — the highest number of people to be vaccinated in a single day since the start of the immunisation programme in January. While, on July 1, due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, all government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut down. On that day, only 32,074 vaccinations were recorded.

Due to the lack of vials, almost half of the vaccination centres in the city are not functioning to their full capacity. “We are expected to get around 1.5lakh vial from the centre but it would last only two days. But we believe more vials will be supplied soon,” said Kakani.

Last month, BMC received around eight lakh vials. But this month, twice or thrice a week, the civic body would get a consignment of 1-1.5 lakh vials. “For uninterrupted vaccination, we need more vials. Unlike the beginning of the vaccination drive in January, the demand has increased drastically. So, we can’t afford to vaccinate 50,000-70,000 people daily,” said an officer from the health department.