4-year-old goes missing, feared to have fallen in manhole in Nallasopara

A four-year-old boy allegedly fell in an open manhole near his residence in Bilalpada, Tulinj, Nallasopara (East) on Sunday morning. Civic authorities had opened the lid of the manhole to let out rain water accumulated due to the heavy rain fall.

The boy, Anmol Singh, was missing till the time of going to press.

Singh allegedly left his home on Sunday morning while his mother was cooking lunch and his father Rameshwar Singh was inside his room. When the boy did not return home, his parents searched for him and found the open manhole, following which they informed Tulinj police.

Vasai civic fire brigade started a search operation to search for him and two teams have been formed, said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police station.