THANE: Five people have been arrested in connection with a violent clash that erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena workers in Dombivli East late Monday evening, police officers said. 5 arrested after violent clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena workers in Dombivli

At least one person was seriously injured, and three others sustained minor injuries in the clash, which occurred in the Tukaram Nagar area while the parties were campaigning for the civic elections on January 15.

Although the Shiv Sena and BJP are in an alliance for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, both parties are contesting against each other in panel No. 29, which comprises four wards, due to a lack of consensus over ticket distribution. Shiv Sena candidates Nitin Patil and his brother Ravindra Patil are in the fray in the panel, along with Aarya Natekar from the BJP.

According to the police, on Monday evening, Natekar’s husband, Omnath Natekar, and some BJP workers were visiting a residential building in Tukaram Nagar for campaigning when they were confronted by Nitin Patil and his supporters.

The Shiv Sena candidate accused some BJP workers of distributing money in the area and stopped them from entering the premises. This escalated into a heated argument and later turned violent, during which Patil and his supporters allegedly attacked Natekar with a sharp weapon, causing him serious injuries.

Natekar was rushed to the AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, where he is currently undergoing treatment, officials said. Three BJP workers also sustained minor injuries during the clash. As tension prevailed in Tukaram Nagar following the incident, the police immediately increased security deployment to prevent any further untoward incidents, officers said.

A similar incident had occurred on Sunday as well, when Shiv Sena workers allegedly found BJP workers distributing cash along with voter slips. A scuffle broke out between supporters of both parties, which then filed counter-complaints against each other at the Dombivli police station.

On Tuesday, the BJP organised a protest march in the area, demanding arrest and action against the Shiv Sena candidates and their workers. Reacting to the incident, BJP candidate Aarya Natekar said, “The opposition candidates wanted to kill my husband, and I demand the strictest punishment against them. As far as the allegations of distributing money are concerned, they are completely false, and fabricated videos are being circulated to defame us.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh More, Shiv Sena MLA from Dombivli, has sought strict action against those distributing cash in the area and demanded that security be strengthened to ensure a fearless and smooth election process.

Kalyan-Dombivli BJP president Nandu Parab alleged that Nitin and Ravindra Patil attacked Omnath Natekar with a sharp knife on his head. “They want to create fear among their opponents and force them to withdraw from the elections so that they can continue their hold in the area,” he said.

Nitin Patil, who is currently hospitalised due to sudden health issues, has denied the allegations. He claimed that he himself dialled the police helpline number 112 and informed them about the incident. He questioned the presence of BJP workers in the area at 11 pm, raising doubts about their campaigning activities at such an odd time.

Suhas Hemade, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli, said they have arrested five people after registering an FIR under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident. Further investigation into the case has been initiated.

Clash in Ambernath

There was a similar clash between Shiv Sena and BJP workers outside the Ambernath municipal council headquarters on Monday. The violence broke out after the Shiv Sena’s candidate, Sadashiv Patil, won the deputy council president’s post.

Following the announcement of the results, BJP workers who had gathered at the municipal council premises allegedly raised slogans against Patil. This triggered anger among Shiv Sena workers, leading to a physical scuffle between supporters of both parties.

The situation was eventually brought under control by the local police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

₹50L seized in Ulhasnagar auto

Meanwhile, the police seized cash worth ₹50 lakh from an autorickshaw in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday evening, suspected to be linked to the ongoing civic elections. Campaigning for the election came to an end on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, independent candidate Naresh Gaikwad grew suspicious of an autorickshaw allegedly transporting cash for election-related distribution in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3 and followed the vehicle. Gaikwad intercepted the autorickshaw at Subhash Chowk, following which the occupants fled the spot, abandoning the cash-filled vehicle and the driver.

Gaikwad immediately alerted the police. Upon inspection, the Vitthalwadi police recovered ₹50 lakh in cash from the autorickshaw and detained the driver for questioning. Police officers stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cash and identify the intended recipients.