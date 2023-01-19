Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 53-year-old man held for molesting woman on train

53-year-old man held for molesting woman on train

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST

ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman in a packed second-class compartment of a local train. As per the police, the accused – identified as Shekhar Redij – unzipped his pants and touched the woman inappropriately.

The victim is a resident of Kurla and was heading towards Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon, said GRP officials.

“She took a crowded fast local train and she started feeling a touch. Initially, she ignored it because of the crowd, but when it continued, she turned around and found the man had unzipped his pants,” said senior police inspector, Walmik Shardul of Kurla GRP.

After other passengers on the train noticed what the man was doing, some of them had beaten him up, he said, adding, “One passenger called up GRP helpline number 1512 and reported the incident. The accused was handed over to GRP personnel at Dombivli station. An FIR was then registered against Redij – a resident of Diva in Thane.”.

Redij has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Kurla GRP has taken him in custody, as the incident had started within their limits. Redij supplies food articles to earn a living.

Story Saved
Thursday, January 19, 2023
