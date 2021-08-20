55% of beneficiaries in Thane city got at least 1st dose of Covid vaccine

In Thane city, 55.64% of the beneficiaries have got at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as per the municipal corporation’s records. From among the eligible population of 1.5 million, around 830,000 have been given the first dose and out of these, around 220,000 which constitutes 15% of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated. However, the drive hasn’t been conducted in the past two days due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

There has also been a slight decline in the number of people coming forward for private vaccination. In July, 26,496 were vaccinated at private centres in the first seven days but in August, 23,963 took the jab in eleven days. The fake vaccination scam that occurred in a housing society in Kandivli and the unaffordable vaccine prices could be some of the reasons for more people opting for government vaccinations.

In Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), 550,000 people were vaccinated in government centres while 280,000 in private centres.

Dr Amol Gitte, Medical Director, Sidhivinayak Hospital, Thane, said, “We have an adequate supply of vaccines currently, however if compared to the previous months, the number of people getting vaccinated has come down. In June, there were around 3,000 vaccinations per day. In August, we are vaccinating around 300 per day.”

The city has 85 private vaccination centres out of which 20-25 are operational.

Meanwhile, the response improved in government centres this month; 25,188 were vaccinated in the first week of July but, between August 1 and 11, 33,551 were vaccinated. “With the new relaxation rules, the demand to get fully vaccinated has increased,” said Dr Khushboo Tawri, medical officer, TMC.

The overall numbers for the district are not very high with just a little over 28% vaccinated with 1st dose.

In mid- June, a fake vaccination scam in a housing society in Kandivli also led to many housing societies refusing to conduct such drives anymore. “While most high rises have completed their vaccination drives, not many trust private vaccination facilities anymore. This must have also led to a shift in mindset,” said Kasber Augustine, President Thane Citizens Foundation.

According to those working in private vaccination centres, the prices could be the reason for fewer people registering for private vaccination. “A family of four will have to shell out more than ₹3,000 which is expensive for many families...It is the unemployed or those staying in single building residences or from lower economic backgrounds who are yet to get vaccinated and they have no option but to prefer government centres,” said a doctor from a private vaccination centre on condition of anonymity.