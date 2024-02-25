55 passengers stranded after new RoRo in Vasai-Bhyander gets stuck for 3 hours

MUMBAI: What was supposed to be a voyage filled with excitement turned out to be a traumatic experience for 55 passengers as a RoRo ferry they had boarded at Vasai on Saturday got stuck on the concrete passageway for three hours before it set sail for the destination - Bhaynder. A fishing boat pulled the ferry out of the concrete passageway.

According to some of the passengers HT spoke to, the ferry was supposed to leave the dock in Vasai West at 2 pm. They had parked their vehicles and were waiting for the journey to begin when the engine stopped running. On enquiring with the operator, they were told that the ferry could not come off the passageway due to some reason.

The passengers claimed that a fishing boat was then called in to pull the ferry off the passageway, and it took three hours to complete the task.

“We had come to experience the service and to reach Bhayander faster. We spent at least three hours while they tried to get the boat off the concrete passageway,” a commuter said.

When the vessel finally left for Bhayander there were a few on board as most of the passengers chose to take the road apprehending another such incident and to avoid further delay.

Suvarnadurga Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited, which has bagged the contract to operate the service, said they are studying the wind and water currents and there is nothing to panic after the incident.

The ferry service was started by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, experimentally, three days ago. Each boat can carry 33 cars and 100 passengers on a single trip. This is the second RoRo in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the one between Ferry Wharf in Mumbai and Revas in Raigad district.