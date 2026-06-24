6 rebel Sena (UBT) MPs used 1% to 26% of funds for development works

MUMBAI: Their primary grouse which compelled them to join the ruling coalition was a lack of funds for carrying out developmental works in their respective constituencies. However, a three-year data accessed from the central government’s MPLADS website has revealed that the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who recently defected to the rival Shiv Sena had spent between 1.07% and 26.84% of the composite kitty allocated to them over a period of three years to execute government approved schemes and projects.

Mumbai, India - June 22, 2026: MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, who rebelled against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, joined DY CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena at YB Centre, Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 22, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Each MP gets ₹5 crore every year under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) from central government, to enable them to recommend developmental work in their constituencies with an emphasis on creating durable community assets based on local needs. If a fund is not utilised, the balance is carried forward and added to the allocation for the next financial year.

Apart from details about complete, incomplete and recommended works, the report available on the MPLADS portal about the six Sena (UBT) defectors shows that of the nearly ₹100 crore funds in their kitty, an average of approximately ₹13.60 crore had been utilised over the last two financial years and the first quarter of this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar utilised 26.84% of his funds – the maximum among the six -- while Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil’s report shows only 1.07% of the funds had been utilised. Of the 107 developmental works he had recommended, Ashtikar completed only 28; the rest are ongoing. He had proposed building cement roads, a compound wall for a cemetery for Muslims etc. On the other hand, all of Patil’s 40 proposed works, which include beautification of grounds, laying drainage lines etc, remain incomplete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar utilised 26.84% of his funds – the maximum among the six -- while Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil’s report shows only 1.07% of the funds had been utilised. Of the 107 developmental works he had recommended, Ashtikar completed only 28; the rest are ongoing. He had proposed building cement roads, a compound wall for a cemetery for Muslims etc. On the other hand, all of Patil’s 40 proposed works, which include beautification of grounds, laying drainage lines etc, remain incomplete. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar had proposed 130 works, of which only 21 have been completed and 109 are ongoing. Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav had recommended 81 works of which 25 have been completed and 56 are either ongoing or pending. Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure had recommended 137 projects of which only two were completed and 135 are ongoing. Yavatmal MP Sanjay Deshmukh has had recommended 113 works of which seven have been completed and 106 are ongoing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ashtikar said the figures (on the portal) are misunderstood and that there is no connection between the annual kitty allocated and the development works discussed. “We get ₹5 crore each year in MP funds, which is too small for a Lok Sabha constituency comprising six assembly constituencies. When we spoke about the development works and funds earlier, we were referring to projects from DPDC (district planning and development committee) and state government’s schemes – crores are required for a single project which is not possible without the support from the ruling side,” said Ashtikar.

Countering the report, Nimbalkar said, “It is unfair to analyse my work over just two years as I have used 100% of the funds allocated for my constituency between 2019-24. The fund allocation shown in MPLADS report is of three financial years since 2024.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT’s calls and messages to the other four MPs went unanswered.

Slamming the six rebel MPs over the report, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said: “The data clearly shows how the MPs failed to utilise the MPLADS funds. Funds amounting to ₹14 crore are unspent. Who had stopped them from using the funds? And now, for which fund have they switched their allegiance?”