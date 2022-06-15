64-year-old watchman found murdered in Dombivli; police hunt for killers

A 64-year-old watchman was found dead outside a company in Dombivli. The police suspected that he was killed by unknown robbers who stole copper wires and a mobile phone worth ₹1.5 lakh on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at Vijay Paper Product Company at MIDC Phase No. 1 in Khambalpada, Dombivli. The deceased has been identified as Gyanbahadur Bhimbahadur Gurum, a resident of Dombivli.

Shekhar Badge, senior police inspector, Manpada police station, said, “We rushed to the spot on Wednesday morning after the locals informed us. He had sustained injuries to his head and face. We took the body to Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivli for post-mortem.”

He added that they suspected the murder was over the petty theft of copper wires and they were going through CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused.