65-yr-old convicted of raping daughter, sexually abusing granddaughter in Mumbai

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter and sexually abusing his 10-year-old granddaughter in 2017. The daughter told the court that her father first raped her in May 2017 and threatened to kill her children if she reported the matter. In June 2017, the 10-year-old told her mother that her grandfather attempted to sexually abuse her. The convict raped his daughter again a month later.

The court delivered the order on March 25 and praised the police for tracing the woman and her daughter to Gujarat. It added due to the efforts of the public prosecutor Veena Shelar, the two were examined. The court said on the advice of the 65-year-old man’s lawyer, the wife of the convict deliberately kept the two away from the court proceedings.

“It is alleged by the informant [wife of the convict] that the advocate for accused restrained the witnesses from remaining present in the court for [recording] evidence. Apart from that, it is also reported that the wife of the accused informed the informant that she should not come to the court till the advocate for the accused asked for,” the court said in its judgment.

The court has sent a copy of the judgment to the Bar Council to take the required action against the lawyer to avoid such instances in the future.