₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes.
Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. The number of cybercrime cases related to social media, online fraud and offences related to women has declined by 55% in 2021 as compared to the previous year.
While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same.
In 2020, a total of 776 applications were received by the cyber cell while in 2021, 755 were received. Among the applications received, most of them were about online fraud that were 383 followed by 186 applications about cyber harassment via social media.
Among the registered cases, online fraud by imposters duping citizens in online banking, phishing, sharing OTP and scanning QR codes under different pretexts increased from 46 cases in 2020 to 105 cases in 2021. Matrimonial request fraud increased from only one case in 2020 to three in 2021 besides eight cases of Facebook requests that led to fraud of the victim.
A total of ₹7.04Cr has been lost by the victims of cybercrime in Navi Mumbai, of which ₹3.15Cr was lost by 28 complainants who fell prey to sharing OTP and QR codes. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
“People are still falling for fraud wherein they end up sharing OTPs and passwords over the phone. Nobody is entitled to ask for an OTP or any bank password over the phone and hence it should not be shared at any cost. One should also make sure of not falling prey to the talks of people befriended only over social media with no background check. We continue to spread awareness campaigns and lectures in the city,” DCP, crime branch, Suresh Mengade, said.
-
Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and Amol's two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur. A passer-by informed the police control room.
-
Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over death of contractor
Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday submitted Eshwarappa's resignation to chief minister Basvaraj Bommai in the state capital. The resignation comes days after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who in Santosh Patil, a 37-year-old contractor's suicide note accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of demanding bribes from him. Earlier, the BJP leader visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he offered prayers.
-
Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court. Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place. The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client.
-
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
-
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics