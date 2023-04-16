Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 70-year-old man held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Kandivali

70-year-old man held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Kandivali

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 16, 2023 12:42 AM IST

A 70-year-old grocery delivery executive has been arrested for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in a lift in a building in Kandivali, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Charkop police have arrested a 70-year-old grocery delivery executive for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in the lift of a posh building in Kandivali.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police the incident took place around 8pm on Thursday night when the girl went to meet her friend residing in the society.

“As the friend was not at home, the girl took the lift to return home. The delivery executive identified as Prafful Godha, 70, a resident of Dahanukar Wadi in Kandivali, was already in the lift,” said Manohar Shinde, a senior police officer of Charkop police station. The man misbehaved with the minor girl in the lift for the short period and fled from the spot, Shinde added.

After returning home, the girl told her father about the incident, who went and checked the CCTV camera recordings and saw that the man misbehaved with his daughter. He then approached the police.

“We immediately registered a case against the unknown man under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said Shinde.

The police then inquired into the society and found that he was a delivery partner working with a local grocer and had come to the society to deliver groceries.

“We traced him and immediately arrested him. Godha is unmarried and has been remanded in police custody by a local court,” said the police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai father incident resident friend society sexual harassment sexual assault lift kandivali + 8 more
mumbai father incident resident friend society sexual harassment sexual assault lift kandivali + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out